Clemson, SC

Clemson stops by school of 5-star, nation's No. 1 RB

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

Members of Clemson’s coaching staff stopped by the high school of a top running back target in the class of 2023 on Wednesday.

Running backs coach C.J. Spiller and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter were at Lehigh Senior High School (Lehigh Acres, Fla.), home to five-star running back Richard Young.

Young (5-11, 200) is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Young took an unofficial visit to Clemson back on June 25 and received a scholarship offer the very same day. The Tigers have offered just two running backs in the 2023 class — Young and Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Ga.) four-star Justice Haynes.

