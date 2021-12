ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One man was killed and three others were injured on Saturday morning after a truck struck a car from behind near Arlington. Police say the crash occurred at about 7:55 a.m. on the 2300 block of S. SH 360. A BMW 381i sedan with three occupants was travelling southbound on 360 when it stalled in a lane of traffic. One of the passengers had already exited the vehicle when a Toyota Tacoma suddenly ran into the BMW from behind. The driver of the BMW, a 29-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The front seat passenger,...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO