ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren submits Guaranteed Basic Income proposal before leaving office

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGGYk_0dBiHTqV00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren submitted a proposal to city council Wednesday that would create a Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program for 175 families in the city.

According to a release sent by the mayor’s office Wednesday evening, the proposal would be her final act in office. It was submitted hours before her 11:59 p.m. resignation, which comes as part of a plea deal she agreed to last month .

Under the proposal, 175 families in the City of Rochester who live at or below 200% of the federal poverty level would receive $500 per month for one year. A separate group of 175 families would receive the same amount monthly under the second year of the proposal.

According to the mayor’s office, the pilot program would cost $2.2 million. The proposal argues the program could be paid for with pandemic recovery funds. It would also pay The Black Community Focus Fund, Inc. $50,000 annually to manage the program.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren delivers farewell address: ‘I have no regrets’

“The quickest path for Rochester families to escape poverty and build generational wealth is through the establishment of a guaranteed basic income,” Mayor Warren said in a statement issued Wednesday. “While the City alone cannot achieve this goal for all of our families, we can demonstrate the powerful impact that a guaranteed basic income would provide. My hope is that a successful pilot would spur our community’s non-profits, private donors and, ultimately, other levels of government, to embrace this effort and make guaranteed basic income a cornerstone in our efforts to achieve equity.”

The mayor’s office says Rochester City Council will consider the proposal in its December session.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 16

kconigliosr
5d ago

They should take it out of the drug money from her husband not tax payers

Reply(4)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovely Warren
News 8 WROC

Local immigration organizations accuse I.C.E. in Batavia of mishandling

BATAVIA N.Y. (WROC) — Local organizations that focus on helping asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants released from ICE Detention facilities are accusing the Agency of mishandling these people as they’re released from custody.   In the last few weeks, those with the Justice or Migrant Families of Western New York and Volunteers from Rochester say ICE Agents based in Batavia have been […]
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Income#Rochester City Council#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

Sen. Schumer requests ‘surge’ of at-home COVID tests for New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — One of the state’s top representative is pushing for more COVID testing resources this winter. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, D-NY, requested the federal government to send a “surge” of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to New York community health centers and their mobile sites. According to Senator Schumer, these testing strategies […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 8 WROC

RIT students to design Community Center in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Designs for a new community center in Farmington will be unveiled on December 9th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobblestone Arts Center. Cobblestone Arts Center partnered with graduate students from the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at Rochester Institute of Technology. The students being led by Professor Julius J. […]
FARMINGTON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy