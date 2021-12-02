ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Sparks library to close in mid-December for renovations

By ThisIsReno
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A second Washoe County Library will soon close for renovations. The Sparks Branch Library on 12th Street will close Dec. 16 and won’t reopen until...

thisisreno.com

This Is Reno

Cares Campus safety questioned again by homeless advisory board

The ability of the region to safely house the unsheltered as winter weather arrives was again questioned at today’s regional community homeless advisory board (CHAB) meeting. The CHAB comprises local elected officials. The CHAB’s meeting last month had dire warnings about the ability of the Nevada Cares Campus to safely...
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

Dermody Properties grants a $25,000 annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award to Food Bank of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced the recipients of its annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) will receive $25,000 to support several programs including its Mobile Harvest program, which helps children and families, specifically, to obtain fresh fruits and vegetables and other perishable items.
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

Regents to review UNR, TMCC expansions at December meeting

The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is making progress in its acquisition of Sierra Nevada University (SNU) just four months after the merger was approved by Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents. UNR President Brian Sandoval this week will update regents on the merger as part of the board’s two-day meeting on Dec. 2 and 3.
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

Volunteers needed for annual Christmas tree recycling program

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful this week said they’re already on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree recyclers. The nonprofit is signing on volunteers to help with the annual tree recycling event from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10 at Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex and Shadow Mountain parks. “KTMB has...
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

City cancels Senior Winter Games for second year

COVID-19 strikes again. The City of Reno’s 2022 Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games is canceled for a second year due to coronavirus-related concerns. City Parks and Recreation officials said the decision was made after reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the community’s risk level. Washoe...
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

OPINION: A whale of a boondoggle

The City of Reno’s sneaky purchase of the Space Whale sculpture is a slap in the face to the public, artists and city staff. Predictable commentary followed our reporting that the City of Reno quietly purchased the Space Whale last week using general fund tax dollars. Gripes included the cliched–“We...
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

Cortez Masto secures $7 million for Arlington bridges replacement

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday said she’d helped to secure $7 million in Department of Transportation funding to replace two Arlington Street bridges that cross the Truckee River. The bridges have been identified by Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission as in need of replacement due to aging and wear.
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

This Is Reno

