Sparks library to close in mid-December for renovations

The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is making progress in its acquisition of Sierra Nevada University (SNU) just four months after the merger was approved by Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents. UNR President Brian Sandoval this week will update regents on the merger as part of the board’s two-day meeting on Dec. 2 and 3.

RENO, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO