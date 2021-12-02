ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimum salary 2022 Mexico increases 22%: This is how it works for these professions

The Council of Representatives of the National Minimum Wages Commission (Conasami) agreed to a salary increase of 22% for Mexico , which will go from 121.70 to 172.87 pesos in general. Therefore, the professional sector will also see the changes reflected in their salaries.

In the Free Zone of the Northern Border , the minimum wage will go from 213.39 to 260.34 pesos by 2022. According to data from Conasami, from 2018 to 2021, the salary for this niche has increased by 141.5%. In contrast, the increase for the rest of the country in the last three years has been 60.4%.

With this, the general minimum wage of the Free Zone of the Northern Border will cover 112% of the Family Welfare Line and the general minimum wage for the rest of the country will cover 74% of it ”, details the Advice in a statement.

Conasami states that "it maintains its application of the Economic Recovery Amount (MIR) in order to apply the increase to wages and thus avoid stagnation against other minimum wages in the region," according to the agreement with the government's proposal federal on wage recovery .

However, if the price inflation rate is taken into account, the increases have been 115.3% (for the Northern Border Free Zone) and 43% for the rest of the Republic.

According to estimates by the agency, the increases have benefited about 4.5 million workers enrolled in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS ).

What will be the new salary for these professions?

With the increase of Conasami, the salary of some professions is as follows:

  • Masonry: $ 260.34 in the North Border Free Zone / $ 199.42 for the rest of the country
  • Gas station: $ 260.34 in the North Border Free Zone / $ 179.08 for the rest of the country
  • Smithy: $ 260.34 in the North Border Free Zone / $ 192.92 for the rest of the country
  • Plumbing: $ 260.34 in the North Border Free Zone / $ 191.95 for the rest of the country
  • Reporter: $ 387.09 in the North Border Free Zone / 387.09 for the rest of the country
  • Secretary: $ 260.34 in the North Border Free Zone / $ 205.55 for the rest of the country
  • Watchman: $ 260.34 in the North Border Free Zone / $ 179.08 for the rest of the country

The increase in the minimum wage will take effect from January 1, 2022. If you want to see the complete list of professions and their 'new' salaries, you can click on this link .

