Labor Issues

Mexico agrees 22% minimum wage hike in 2022, industry groups say

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government has agreed to increase the daily minimum wage next year by 22%, Mexican industry associations said on Wednesday, marking another step by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to combat the country's...

www.investing.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Key Training Center hit hard financially by new minimum wage hike

October 2022 is looming for the Key Training Center, the organization that provides homes and work to most of the Citrus County’s residents with developmental disabilities. This past October was a good indicator of what is to come. That is because this past Oct. 1 the first installment of a...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Heartland Institute

Research & Commentary: Despite Worsening Economy, NY Assemblymen Drive Minimum Wage Hikes

Throughout 2021, many states have suffered from labor shortages, unprecedented inflation, and an ever-worsening supply chain crisis. Because of the perilous economic situation, several states are considering quick fixes to address their financial problems, even though these so-called quick fixes would likely make matters worse over the long term. In...
BUSINESS
WPFO

Bank of America increases minimum wage to $21

Bank of America is raising its minimum hourly wage to $21 an hour with plans to boost pay even more in the future. The $21 per hour is an annual salary of nearly $44,000. The company says by 2025 it plans to increase its minimum wage to $25 per hour.
ECONOMY
southwestledger.news

Minimum wage to rise on federal contracts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor has announced a final rule to increase the hourly minimum wage for employees on federal contracts, beginning Jan. 30, 2022. The rule applies in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and specified U.S. territories, and does the following:. • Increases the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

German parties agree on minimum wage of 12 euros – Reuters

In talking points delivered to senior officials, German coalition partners have noted that they agreed to increase the minimum wage to 12 euros/hour. "Agreed to lower minimum voting age to 16." "Will build 400,000 new apartments a year." "Will seek to limit rent increases." "Want to increase R&D funding to...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López...
U.S. POLITICS
foxsanantonio.com

Mexico's government announces plan to toughen security in Zacatecas

ZACATECAS, Mexico - The Mexican government will reinforce security in the state of Zacatecas, in Northern Mexico, after the escalation of violence by criminal groups operating in the region. The government detailed that as of November 25, there will be almost four thousand members of the army and the national...
POLITICS
Vail Daily

Jackson Hole raises minimum wage to $18/hour

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming announced Friday that it will increase its minimum wage for all non-tipped positions to $18 per hour, effective immediately. The move marks a significant increase from the previous minimum wage of $15 per hour and is part of an ongoing initiative that prioritizes supporting Jackson Hole staff to live and work in the community.
JACKSON, WY
Missy Crystal

Do People Expect Too Much From Minimum Wage Workers?

Do you hold minimum wage workers to a higher standard than other employees?. Treat minimum wage workers with respect and kindnessPhoto by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels. Restaurants can’t find enough workers in my area, so they close early if staff from other locations can’t help. That statement may not surprise you, as the labor shortage extends far beyond my region. There are hiring problems across the country right now, and a large chunk of these issues involve restaurants, retail gigs, and other low-wage jobs.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cherokee Nation Aims to Raise Minimum Wage by 2025

Cherokee Nation will launch a comprehensive study of its government workforce pay and target a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 per hour by 2025. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECETION, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the the groundwork for the process is underway. Under Chief Hoskin’s “Executive Order on Raising...
LABOR ISSUES
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota budget officials project $7.7 billion surplus heading into 2022

Minnesota's state economists are now projecting a $7.7 billion surplus for the government's general fund. Driving the news: The state Department of Management and Budget (MMB) released its updated budget forecast on Tuesday, giving lawmakers and residents a sense of Minnesota's financial health for the next two-year budget.What they're saying: "Strong growth in income, consumer spending, and corporate profits drove extraordinary revenues in [fiscal year 2021]," MMB tweeted.Flashback: Months into the pandemic last year, officials had warned of a potential $1.3 billion deficit. But instead the state's economy rebounded quickly, thanks to higher-than-expected tax collections and an infusion of federal relief cash.What to watch: Gov. Tim Walz and leaders at the politically divided Legislature will jockey over how to use the funds when the Legislature reconvenes next year.Soon after the figure was released, GOP lawmakers and business groups released statements calling for tax relief.
MINNESOTA STATE

