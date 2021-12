SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — The Vardi family got quite a surprise over the weekend when they checked the video from their backyard home security camera. Unfolding before their eyes wasn’t a scene from the Nature Channel, but a mountain loin with its kill in their San Carlos backyard. On the video, the large mountain lion can been seen dragging the carcass of a black tail deer through the yard. Conservation advocate Josh Rosenau of the Mountain Lion Foundation says between the proliferation of cameras and people moving further into nature, these sightings are happening more often. “A lot of people move out...

SAN CARLOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO