Gambling group Suncity's shares set to rise 6.1% after arrested chairman resigns

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were set to rise 6.1% in resumed trade on Thursday after the company confirmed its chairman, who was arrested over alleged links to cross-border gambling, resigned.

Alvin Chau, who is also the founder of Suncity, was arrested by Macau police on Sunday.

Suncity’s stock was set to open at HK$0.14. Its shares were suspended from trade on Wednesday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

