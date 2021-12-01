ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out of the Ashes expansion delayed

Cover picture for the articleFOREST CITY — Supporters of Out of the Ashes were thrilled to learn in late June that the organization was awarded...

RutherfordHELP aims to break cycles of poverty

RUTHERFORDTON — A new program is set to begin in January that will directly impact low-income families in Rutherford County. RutherfordHELP is the name of the program, which will operate under the direction of the Community Health Council of Rutherford County. The council received two grants to establish the program, to specifically assist clients of food pantries, motel ministries, and other social service agencies in Rutherford County.
Shop local cuts out shipping delays this holiday season

Local businesses have been preparing for the busiest time of the year for months. They say they not only offer unique, quality goods, but you're guaranteed to receive your holiday presents without a tracking number.
Prince Harry: We're at the beginning of the mental health awakening

Prince Harry thinks society is at the beginning "of the mental health awakening". The 37-year-old royal believes people are "finally paying attention" to mental health issues, and he's determined to play a part in encouraging people to have honest conversations. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up...
Partnership president tours county

FOREST CITY – Amy Cubbage, president of the North Carolina Partnership for Children (NCPC), recently visited a local Smart Start location operated by Partnership for Children of the Foothills (PFC) to learn more about its programs serving Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties. NCPC guides and facilitates the Smart Start Network,...
Hot Dogs for the Hungry runs through December

ELLENBORO—Hot Dogs for the Hungry, a ministry of Ken Linder, will be in Ellenboro each Monday in December. Linder and his team will be on the grounds of Bethel Baptist Church, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., giving what Linder hopes will be food for the body and food for the spirit. Thank...
Project River Ridge could bring 300 jobs

RUTHERFORDTON — A company is planning to establish a new factory, possibly in Rutherford County, that will bring at least 300 new jobs. Rutherford County commissioners approved a significant economic development grant for the project at their meeting Monday night, and are hopeful a formal decision will be made soon.
Dale Wyngarden: Churches need to thoughtfully evolve with the times

Young people would simply say "it is what it is." Older people would say "it isn’t what it used to be." We’re talking about church, of course ... that rock of ages, the bearer of tradition throughout the ages. But if you’ve paid attention over the past half century or so, you’ve seen tradition sometimes erode like sand castles crumbling before the incoming tide. In my youth, Sunday best referred to clothes. Men wore suits and ties....
Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
Comfort Dental Offers Free Dental Care To Those In Need

DENVER (CBS4)– A national dental company is giving people the gift of a healthy smile this holiday season. Comfort Dental is offering free dental care on Dec. 23 to anyone who wants it, no questions asked, as part of its “Comfort Dental Care Day.” (credit: CBS) For thousands of patients, this is their only opportunity to access care all year long. The long-standing tradition began in 1984 in Colorado, as a way of improving access to dental services for those in need. And since Care Day began, Comfort Dental has given away almost $23 million in services; in 2018, dentists and staff saw 4,000 patients and gave away $1.4 million. (credit: CBS) Patients of all ages are treated on a first-come, first-served basis. (credit: CBS) There are about 130 locations across the nation that are offering the services, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 23. LINK: Comfort Dental Locations
