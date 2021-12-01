Out of the Ashes expansion delayed

DENVER (CBS4)– A national dental company is giving people the gift of a healthy smile this holiday season. Comfort Dental is offering free dental care on Dec. 23 to anyone who wants it, no questions asked, as part of its “Comfort Dental Care Day.” (credit: CBS) For thousands of patients, this is their only opportunity to access care all year long. The long-standing tradition began in 1984 in Colorado, as a way of improving access to dental services for those in need. And since Care Day began, Comfort Dental has given away almost $23 million in services; in 2018, dentists and staff saw 4,000 patients and gave away $1.4 million. (credit: CBS) Patients of all ages are treated on a first-come, first-served basis. (credit: CBS) There are about 130 locations across the nation that are offering the services, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 23. LINK: Comfort Dental Locations

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO