ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Taliban and Myanmar junta remain out of UN after key meeting

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rI1Nf_0dBiFdMn00

A United Nations committee on Wednesday decided to maintain the current diplomatic status quo regarding the representation of Afghanistan and Myanmar at the international body, leaving the Taliban and Burmese junta out of the organization for the time being.

The nine-member U.N. Credentials Committee — comprised of the U.S., China, Russia, the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Sweden — decided to defer on deciding on who will represent Myanmar and Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

Committee chair, Swedish U.N. ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, declined to say whether the current ambassadors to these two countries, appointed under governments that are no longer in power, will remain in their positions.

As Reuters noted, acceptance of these governments into the U.N. would have been a step further towards international recognition. The Taliban overthrew the Western-backed, internationally-recognized Afghan government in August and has since sought to be recognized by the international community.

Though some countries like China have signalled their willingness to cooperate with the Taliban, no countries have yet recognized it as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

In September, the Taliban appointed Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen to be Afghanistan's U.N. envoy, meant to replace Ghulam Isaczai, who was appointed by ousted President Ashraf Ghani.

During the U.N. General Assembly in September, neither Afghanistan nor Myanmar addressed the body, though they had both been on the schedule. In a deal brokered between the U.S., Russia and China, Myanmar's U.N. ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, appointed by the previous democratically-elected Burmese government, was permitted to retain his position as the Burmese U.N. representative.

Former U.N. Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned the international community against recognizing the military junta before she stepped down last month.

—Updated Thursday at 10:52 a.m.

Comments / 1

Related
persecution.org

Military Junta in Myanmar Charges Deposed Leader Amidst Continued Violent Reign

(International Christian Concern) – After ten months of waiting, a Myanmar court has found the deposed state counsellor and pro-democracy icon, Aung San Suu Kyi, guilty on two charges – inciting dissent and violating COVID rules. These are the first verdicts of the many charges that have been leveled against Ms. Suu Kyi by Myanmar’s military junta. The initial sentence assigned by the court was for four years jail time; however, the court has reduced the penalty to two years.
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

The West must cut a deal with the Taliban to prevent mass starvation in Afghanistan

The lack of food security in Afghanistan may soon become a threat to the stability of many other countries. Without a radical change of western policy towards the Taliban, millions of people will make their way to anywhere they can find food. The arrival of the poorest of the poor in neighbouring countries and the European Union threatens to fuel further political polarization at a moment in which many governments are already under severe strain. Domestic tax and benefits scandals, Brexit, yo-yo COVID-19 policies and failure to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel have already eroded trust in British and...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sanction Junta, Says Myanmar's Ousted Government After Suu Kyi Jailing

(Reuters) - The international envoy for Myanmar's shadow civilian government called on Monday for further international sanctions against the military after the jailing of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup. "Today is a shameful day for the rule of law, justice and accountability in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Metro International

Cambodian PM says Myanmar junta has right to attend ASEAN

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday he plans to visit Myanmar for talks with its military rulers and said junta officials should be invited to meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Myanmar’s standing as a member of the 10-country ASEAN has been thrown...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

UN and US condemn Myanmar military after protest reportedly turns deadly in Yangon

At least five people were killed in Myanmar when a vehicle plowed into anti-junta protesters this weekend, according to local media. The attack took place in a Yangon township, news outlet Myanmar Now reported Sunday, citing protesters and eyewitnesses. One reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN that it was...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Taliban going back on its word, US & allies say

The US and more than a dozen of its allies have issued a statement expressing concern over the alleged summary executions of former Afghan government security personnel at the hands of the Taliban. The short communique warns those now in power in Afghanistan that, if confirmed, the killings would "constitute...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Myanmar#Doha#Un#Burmese#Sierra Leone#Reuters#Swedish#The U N General Assembly
AFP

Myanmar junta chief meets Suu Kyi party stalwart

Myanmar's junta chief sat down with a prominent senior figure of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party on Sunday, the first significant meeting since the February coup. The military deposed Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party from power, pushing many of her closest political allies into hiding while others have been arrested. The junta has alleged electoral fraud in last year's poll as a justification for the putsch, but much of the country is in open revolt calling for a return to democracy. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday met with longtime politician and NLD stalwart Tin Oo, who has in recent years receded from the political landscape due to old age and poor health.
POLITICS
AFP

US, West blast Taliban over reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

The United States on Saturday led a group of Western nations and allies in condemnation of the Taliban over the "summary killings" of former members of the Afghan security forces reported by rights groups, demanding quick investigations. "We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others," read a statement by the United States, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Japan and others, which was released by the State Department.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban warned against targeting former security forces

The US and a host of allied countries have called on the Taliban to end the targeted killings of former members of Afghan security forces. In a joint statement, the 22 nations demanded that the Islamist regime respect its pledge not to harm former government or security personnel. "We are...
POLITICS
AFP

Taliban leader decrees Afghan women's rights must be 'enforced'

The Taliban issued a decree Friday in the name of their supreme leader instructing Afghan ministries "to take serious action" on women's rights, but failed to mention girls' access to schools. "The Islamic Emirate's leadership directs all relevant organisations... to take serious action to enforce Women's Rights," the decree states, quoting elusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

3 Russian aircraft depart for Afghanistan to evacuate people, deliver aid

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI): Three Russian military transport aircraft departed for Afghanistan to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid. On Russian President Vladimir Putin's order, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu organized the third evacuation by air from Afghanistan of "more than 380 citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying in Russian universities," Sputnik reported.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
AFGHANISTAN
atlanticcitynews.net

Myanmar Junta, Armed Resistance Dig in For Long Slog

BANGKOK - Fighting in Myanmar between the junta's military and an ever-savvier armed resistance has hit a "deadly stalemate," with both sides dug in but lacking the force for a knockout blow as violence continues to spiral, analysts say. Rights groups say soldiers and police have shot and killed more...
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopia government claims recapture of key towns

Ethiopia's government said Monday it had recaptured two strategic towns from rebel fighters, the latest in a rapid series of battlefield victories claimed by forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter late Monday that rebel forces had left towns including Kombolcha and Dessie "as part of our plan".
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

404K+
Followers
48K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy