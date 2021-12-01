ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Dumping ground on Green River Road cleared of stolen, stripped vehicles

 5 days ago
The King County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with members of the Roads Division, responded Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021 to the 9400 block of Green River Road South (map below) to recover many dumped, stripped, stolen and other junk vehicles.

This is an area of unincorporated of a King County near Kent.

Police say that at least six stolen cars and trailers, taken from cities in south King County, were recovered.

Many were undriveable. Deep mud and other challenges prevented some from being recovered until conditions improve.

Suspects in these vehicle thefts, for now, remain unidentified.

“Sheriff’s Office deputies will continue to respond to community concerns in these and any others where cars and other vehicles are abandoned,” police said. “Unincorporated King County is home to some of our region’s most prized open spaces. Working with other King County divisions we will restore and preserve these areas for all to enjoy.”

