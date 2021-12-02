State collects $1.7 million in first month of onling gaming, sports betting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos hauled in more than $160 million in revenue last month, a 23-percent increase over the revenues they generated last November, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Monday. Over $67 million of those revenues, or over 41 percent, were contributed to the state’s coffers, up nearly $13.5 million compared to the $53.7 million contributed to the state for the same time last year. The state’s casinos generated nearly $49 million for the Education Trust Fund, about $10 million more than the roughly $39 million contributed to the ETF in November 2020. The largest share of casino revenues came from MGM National Harbor, which had $67.9 in revenues, up more than $12 million (or 22.7 percent) over the same period last year. The next biggest share was from Live! Casino & hotel, which generated $58 million, a $13 million increase from last November’s total. Horseshoe Casino ($15.7 million), Hollywood Casino ($7 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($6.6 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.9 million) combined to generate the remainder of casino revenues in November.

