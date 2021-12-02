ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State collects $1.7 million in first month of onling gaming, sports betting

By Brian Hallenbeck
The Day
 5 days ago

Gov. Ned Lamont announced late Wednesday afternoon that the state collected about $1.7 million in tax revenue from online gaming and sports wagering in October. Nearly $1.2 million of the total came from the online casino gaming operated by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, respective owners of Foxwoods Resort Casino...

