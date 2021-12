Surpassing a valuation of US$10Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029), the garbage collection trucks market is forecast to follow a moderate growth trajectory. Management of solid waste is one of the most intractable problems for local authorities in urban centers. Collection of waste is a prime concern, as governments are investing a large amount in solid waste management. This has accelerated the demand for garbage collection trucks. Proliferation of industries, burgeoning urban population, and waste generation is pushing the demand for garbage collection trucks. Owing to increased spending on waste management plans, Fact.MR says that the global garbage collection truck market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO