Bryce McGowens scored 18 points, grabbed a career-high eleven rebounds, dished out four assists, and had two steals leading four players into double-figure scoring as Nebraska defeated Southern 82-59 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. McGowens, a 6’7 freshman, was a perfect 10-10 at the free-throw line as he collected his first double-double for the Huskers. Teammate Derrick Walker made seven of eight field goals to finish with 15 points and Alonzo Verge scored 14 points with six rebounds and four assists.

14 DAYS AGO