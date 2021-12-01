Biomass Energy Market to Garner Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2027 | Viridis Energy, Enviva, Rentech

The recent research publication on Carbon Capture and Storage market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Carbon Capture and Storage investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Carbon Capture and Storage M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are GE Energy, Siemens, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Shell Cansolv, Alstom Energy, Linde Engineering, ConocoPhillips Company, Statoil ASA, Dakota Gasification, Fluor Corporation, Hitachi, Halliburton, HTCO2 Systems, Carbon Clean Solutions, Summit Carbon Capture, Sasol Limited, Aker Clean Carbon AS & China HuaNeng Group etc.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO