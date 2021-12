Ahead of the launch of its bus network redesign next year, Dallas Area Rapid Transit plans to begin operating its new GoLink zones beginning Dec. 6. DART’s GoLink service offers on-demand, curb-to-curb shuttles to anywhere within each specified zone. In all, DART plans to add 13 new GoLink zones throughout its service area that will replace some of its traditional fixed-route service when the network changes go into effect Jan. 24. All existing bus routes will continue operating until then. The new GoLink service areas will give DART a total of 30 of the zones. GoLink service also offers connections to DART transit facilities.

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO