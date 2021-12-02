ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners interested in free agent shortstop Trevor Story

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cooJr_0dBiDFJ300
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the Mariners have expressed interest in free agent shortstop Trevor Story. This comes in addition to earlier reports that Kris Bryant had also drawn their attention. Evidently, their recent acquisitions of second baseman Adam Frazier (from the Padres) and 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (who they gave a five-year, $115M deal) hasn’t slaked Seattle’s interest in acquiring a big-ticket bat to anchor a lineup set to lose longtime third baseman Kyle Seager.

The M’s had previously been linked to Story, though Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times suggested a few weeks ago they’d have preferred to utilize him as a second baseman (where he’d have paired with incumbent shortstop J.P. Crawford, one of a small handful of shortstop with defensive chops that compare to Story’s) in an effort to keep his throwing arm healthy. With the arrival of Frazier, this option is presumably off the table, though it’s possible that the Mariners could also ask him to play third. Buster Olney of ESPN reported last night that he’d also heard buzz regarding Seattle hoping to sign a third baseman, listing Story, Bryant, and Carlos Correa (another stellar defender who’d have to move off short) as possibilities.

With a lockout almost certainly only a few hours away, it’s looking increasingly likely that Story will have to wait until the labor dispute is resolved before signing, though that would hardly rule the Mariners out. They headed into the offseason with only $14.65M in guaranteed 2022 contracts on the books (a number expected to reach only about $40M after accounting for arbitration salaries) and a young squad that had playoff aspirations headed into the season’s final week. Though the signing of Ray obviously sends their payroll number northward, they should have room for at least one more major signing — and quite possibly more.

Indeed, with money to spend and a talented squad, the future is likely bright in Seattle. Beyond Seager and starter Yusei Kikuchi, the Mariners will return all of their major contributors from 2021. They should also be able to count on a greater contribution from 2020 Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis — who was limited to 36 games after a deep bone bruise suffered in Spring Training held him out for the season’s first month and a meniscus tear ended his season a bit over a month later — and will look forward to the graduation of several members of their stacked farm system (No. 2 in the bigs, per MLB Pipeline), including outfielder Julio Rodriguez (behind only Adley Rutschman in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100).

Though he’ll fall well short of the $325M commitment the Rangers gave to Corey Seager, Story would still cost the Mariners a pretty penny. MLBTR predicts he’ll get a six-year deal with a $126M guarantee, which would make him and Ray the Mariners’ highest-paid players on an annual basis by more than $15M each.

As with any player who’s spent his career at Coors Field, Story’s home/road splits are an essential evaluative caveat. His career OPS at Coors Field (.972) dwarfs his OPS on the road (.752). Story’s park-adjusted OPS+ numbers — 103 in 2021, 112 for his career — suggest a strong hitter, but they don’t quite match a player with a career line of .272/.340/.523. He’s also entering his age-29 season and coming off an elbow injury that cut into his power numbers in 2021, so decline is likely to be a serious concern to any team considering handing Story a long-term deal.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners, Cy Young winner Robbie Ray agree to five-year, $115M deal

The Mariners are closing in on an agreement with reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, as first reported by Michael Mayer of MetsMerized (Twitter link). It’s a five-year deal worth $115M and an opt-out after the third season, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan (via Twitter). Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds that the contract includes a full no-trade clause in the first two seasons and a trade assignment bonus if he’s moved thereafter. Ray is represented by VC Sports Group.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners finalizing four-year extension with reliever Andres Munoz

The Mariners are finalizing agreement on a four-year extension with reliever Andrés Muñoz that guarantees at least $7.5M, reports Daniel Kramer and Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com (Twitter link). The deal contains three club options, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com (on Twitter). Muñoz, a client of Hector Gomez, had been controllable...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays, Mets among teams reportedly interested in LHP Yusei Kikuchi

The starting pitching market has been red hot of late as teams have been trying to bolster their rotations before the current CBA expires Wednesday night, which is widely expected to lead to a lockout and transaction freeze. One intriguing name that remains available is Yusei Kikuchi. The lefty has attracted the attention of the Blue Jays, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, as well as the Mets, per Andy Martino of SNY.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
FanSided

Report: Seattle Mariners interested in signing Kris Bryant

A big offseason for the Seattle Mariners could be about to get a lot bigger with rumors that Kris Bryant is on the club’s radar. It sounds like Kris Bryant might be staying put out west, just not in San Francisco. According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the Seattle Mariners are...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mariners interested in making big Kris Bryant splash in free agency

The Seattle Mariners were close to snapping their two-decade playoff drought last season. After their playoff chase came down to the final days of the season, they’re looking to add some star power. The first big move the Mariners made was trading for All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier. Their next...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Mlb Pipeline#Fansided#Padres#The Seattle Times#Espn
FanSided

Mariners Free Agent Target: World Series MVP Jorge Soler

The Seattle Mariners have been quiet so far at the start of the offseason. They have not made any moves yet, but they can and will change that. One way to start the activity this winter is to bring in some outfield help; the Mariners used too many infielders in the outfield last year, Jake Fraley was too inconsistent, and they need to upgrade. One way to do that is to sign World Series MVP Jorge Soler, a slugging corner outfielder.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals passing on Trevor Story is an insult to Nolan Arenado

The Cardinals apparently don’t think they need an upgrade at shortstop, so expect Trevor Story to head elsewhere. Story was coming off a down season, so there’s a chance the Cardinals were unwilling to meet his contract demands for those reasons. However, St. Louis appears comfortable heading into next season with their primary shortstop duo being Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves, free agents, more

The biggest Seattle Mariners offseason in recent history is officially upon us. After graduating from a rebuild to a 90-win season in 2021, will this be the winter the M’s break the bank to bring in a big name – or names – in free agency? Will general manager/president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto get right to work with trades before a potential work stoppage? Or how about both?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seattle Mariners eying star shortstop to play third base

Former Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is of interest to the Seattle Mariners, who want him to play in third base. The Mariners aren’t the only team eyeing Story, however. He is also drawing the attention of other teams who want him to play other positions. As per Jon Heyman:
MLB
FanSided

MLB free agency: 3 possible landing spots for Trevor Story

The free agent shortstop market is like none seen we’ve ever seen before. With huge names such as Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez, Andrelton Simmons, and Trevor Story all available, teams have had plenty of options to pick from this offseason. The only two players of this...
NFL
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/7/21: Jose Marmolejos, Trevor Story, and Byron Buxton

Check out the Mariners’ full team and player projections live today on FanGraphs:. Former Mariner Jose Marmolejos has signed with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball. So wholesome. Around the league... The Oakland A’s are still in pursuit of a new manager and now have five candidates...
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy