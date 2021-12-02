ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

3-2-1: Watch the moment each tower was lit in WRAL's 63rd Annual Tower Lighting

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please...

www.wral.com

WRAL

Lexis Nexis employees donate toys, coats for children at WRAL Nights of Lights

Raleigh, N.C. — On Monday, WRAL Nights of Lights at Dorothea Dix Park was closed for a private event with Lexis Nexis, who made their event extra special. The employees of Lexis Nexis helped support WRAL's 33rd annual Coats for the Children campaign by donating new toys as they began the light route.
capitolbroadcasting.com

Triple CBC Tower Lighting Ushers in Holidays

“This year was special as it was a symbol of the community returning to some semblance of normalcy after 20 months in isolation. Adding the lighting of the towers at American Tobacco Campus and Rocky Mount Mills is a great way to showcase the reach of Capitol Broadcasting and reinforce our commitment to the regions we serve.”
FESTIVAL
WRAL

WRAL Tower Lighting Special

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL celebrates the 63rd annual lighting of the WRAL-TV tower. We'll also light the towers at American Tobacco Campus in Durham and Rocky Mount Mills.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wral#3 2 1
capitolbroadcasting.com

WRAL-TV’s Annual Coats for Children Campaign in Full Swing

WRAL-TV is once again collecting warm winter clothing, money and new toys for Salvation Army families in need through Coats For The Children, one of WRAL’s signature community events. Now through Dec. 31, WRAL invites the public to donate new or gently used coats and new toys at neighborhood Jiffy Lube locations.
COATS, NC
WRAL

Tiny homes could become more popular in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On Tuesday, Raleigh City Council may give the green light for tiny homes to be built on their own lots in the city. Reporter: Kasey...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal

RICHMOND, Va. — Preliminary work to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee got underway Monday in Richmond. A crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon, one of the first steps in what's expected to be a weeks-long process.
RICHMOND, VA
News Break
Politics
WRAL

Comet Leonard could be one of brightest comets to pass earth

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Comet Leonard could be one of brightest comets to pass earth. Leonard was discovered in January by Astronomer Greg Leonard from the Mount Lemmon Observatory...
ASTRONOMY
WRAL

Famous vandalized home back on the market in Colorado

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Famous vandalized home back on the market in Colorado. A Colorado home that became known as a "little slice of hell" after it was severely...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL

NC dominates in clinical research and diagnostic testing

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. Taking a medicine from initial idea to market takes more than a decade, and a company must prove to federal regulators that each medicine they develop is both safe and effective. Contract research organizations, or CROs, support pharma and biotech companies along...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Toyota battery plant 'a game changer for North Carolina'

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Toyota battery plant 'a game changer for North Carolina'. Toyota plans to build a $1.3 billion plant in the Triad to manufacture batteries for electric...
POLITICS
CBS Miami

1 Of 2 Elevators At Civic Towers Finally Fixed In Time For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For days, the elderly people living in the Civic Towers apartment building have been without working elevators. Many of them are stuck in their apartments, unable to get up and down the stairs. Now, just in time for Thanksgiving, one of the elevators is back up and working. Family members are extra thankful to see their loved ones this turkey day. Juan Jiminez is dropping off food to his best friend Isabel. He said luckily, she’s able to come downstairs to pick it up, something that should never be a concern. “It’s working right now. Just one elevator,” said Jiminez,...
MIAMI, FL
WCVB

3.. 2.. 1... Quincy Market lights 20-foot Christmas tree

BOSTON — As shoppers sought Black Friday deals, the folks at Faneuil Hall Marketplace lit a 20-foot Christmas tree in the Quincy Market rotunda. The Balsam Fir was decorated in white lights, red and gold ornaments and topped with a gold star. It was dedicated in memory of longtime Bull...
QUINCY, MA

