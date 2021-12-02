3-2-1: Watch the moment each tower was lit in WRAL's 63rd Annual Tower Lighting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For days, the elderly people living in the Civic Towers apartment building have been without working elevators. Many of them are stuck in their apartments, unable to get up and down the stairs. Now, just in time for Thanksgiving, one of the elevators is back up and working. Family members are extra thankful to see their loved ones this turkey day. Juan Jiminez is dropping off food to his best friend Isabel. He said luckily, she’s able to come downstairs to pick it up, something that should never be a concern. “It’s working right now. Just one elevator,” said Jiminez,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO