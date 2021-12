Following the big holiday movie premiering today, is there a chance at a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 renewal at the Roku Channel?. Let’s start things off with this: Roku is currently swimming in all sorts of uncertainty at the moment. This is a brand-new property for them and they aren’t going to commit to anything more at the moment. The show even getting a Christmas Movie is a last-second Hail Mary, and certainly not something that a lot of people would have expected to see happen in advance. It came about because of a rigorous fan campaign and a real belief that there is more story to be told here.

