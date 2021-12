LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man. Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Paul Ave. when he was struck by a car that did not stop. Witnesses coming out of Whataburger saw the victim lying in the road and called 911.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO