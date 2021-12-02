Temple University making campus safety changes after student killed in weekend shooting

(Kali9/iStock)

PHILADELPHIA — Temple University is making changes to campus safety after a student was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police said a 17-year-old shot and killed the student as he unpacked his car a block from campus. Investigators called it an attempted carjacking.

School officials said in response, they’re going to beef up security and increase the campus safety force by 50%.

“We’ve been doing it already. You will see more measures today, more measures tomorrow. That was already part of the planning,” said university president Jason Wingard. “We’re going to do that carefully. We want quality.”

The university will add and upgrade lighting, cameras and emergency phones. Officials are also adding more resources to the campus shuttle service and a walking escort program on campus.

