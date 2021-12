BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ Weather team has been closely monitoring the potential for wintry precipitation as we head into Wednesday. There have been some changes in recent numeric weather prediction that show a downward trend in moisture availability and overall precipitation amounts.The GFS model has shown the most significant change with model output. On Monday, the model was suggesting that nearly 4 inches of snow was possible in the Baltimore area, and it has significantly backed off today, now showing less than 1 inch of potential accumulation. This model has been the outlier over the past several days and...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO