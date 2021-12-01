AP SPECIALIST HRRMC's Accounting Department has an opening for a

The Chaffee County BOCC is accepting applications for a full-time Planning Technician in the Development Services department. This position performs technical and customer service duties in support of land use planning activities of the Planning Department. Occasional night meetings may be required. Minimum Qualifications: HS diploma or GED, valid CO driver's license; Associates or Bachelor's degree preferred with major course work in planning or related field; GIS experience a plus; must be able to work effectively with the public; at least 2 years of increasingly responsible work in an office environment preferred. Salary range is $40,880 to $61,320, DOE. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurances, disability, retirement plan, paid leave time and holidays. Job offer is conditional upon successful completion of pre-employment drug and range & motion screenings. Application and full job description are available from the Chaffee County Human Resources Office in the County Administration Building at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, or on the County website: www.chaffeecounty.org under Employment Opportunities. Interested persons should submit a County application, letter of interest and resume to Chaffee County HR, PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201; or email: bvenes@chaffeecounty.org. Position is open until filled. EOE.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO