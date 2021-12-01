ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County Times
AP SPECIALIST HRRMC's Accounting Department has an opening for a Regular Part time (24 hrs/week)....

Chaffee County Times

The Chaffee County BOCC is accepting applications for a full-time

The Chaffee County BOCC is accepting applications for a full-time Planning Technician in the Development Services department. This position performs technical and customer service duties in support of land use planning activities of the Planning Department. Occasional night meetings may be required. Minimum Qualifications: HS diploma or GED, valid CO driver's license; Associates or Bachelor's degree preferred with major course work in planning or related field; GIS experience a plus; must be able to work effectively with the public; at least 2 years of increasingly responsible work in an office environment preferred. Salary range is $40,880 to $61,320, DOE. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurances, disability, retirement plan, paid leave time and holidays. Job offer is conditional upon successful completion of pre-employment drug and range & motion screenings. Application and full job description are available from the Chaffee County Human Resources Office in the County Administration Building at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, or on the County website: www.chaffeecounty.org under Employment Opportunities. Interested persons should submit a County application, letter of interest and resume to Chaffee County HR, PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201; or email: bvenes@chaffeecounty.org. Position is open until filled. EOE.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Essence

Black Job Applicant Says He Was Denied Employment Only After Refusing To Cut His Locs

Jeffrey Thornton appears to be the first person to invoke the CROWN Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on hair texture and natural protective hairstyles. Despite calls from employers that they’re struggling to find workers during the pandemic, it has seemingly maintained obstacles for Black applicants trying to find work themselves.
HAIR CARE
nprillinois.org

Unvaccinated COVID patients can’t be denied insurance coverage for hospitalizations as one Dem lawmaker wants, but employers, including Ill., have other options

The majority of private health insurers in the U.S. have stopped voluntarily waiving deductibles and co-pays related to COVID-19 hospitalizations as vaccines have been widely available for more than half the year, and some private employers are charging unvaccinated workers more for health insurance. But State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook)...
ILLINOIS STATE
abc17news.com

AP Source: State Department employees hacked by NSO Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The phones of 11 U.S. State Department employees were hacked using technology from Israel’s NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The person said the employees were all located in Uganda and included some foreign service officers. Some local Ugandan employees of the department also appear to have been among the 11 hacked. News of the hacks was first reported by Reuters. It comes a month after the U.S. Commerce Department blacklisted NSO Group, limiting its ability to use U.S. technology.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chaffee County Times

Registration Specialist $500 SIGN ON BONUS HRRMC has a full-time

Registration Specialist $500 SIGN ON BONUS HRRMC has a full-time Registration Specialist opportunity available. This position is 40 hours per week working in the Out Patient Pavilion or/ our Buena Vista Medical Clinic. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills, be a team player and self-directed. This position is eligible for our full benefits package including : medical, dental and vision insurance, employer matching retirement plans, paid time off accruals, employee gym, and flex spending account. Salary range for this position is $14.82--$17.90 per hour depending on experience. Apply on line at www.hrrmc.com.
JOBS

