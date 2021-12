TYLER, Texas — If rockin’ around the Christmas tree is your idea of a good time, then Tyler’s downtown square on Tuesday became your spot for the season. A 20-foot tall Leyland Cypress tree now decorates the center of T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza after making its way from Merket Tree Farm in Beckville, a small town in Panola County. It will remain in place through New Year’s.

