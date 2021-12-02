ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Notice: Police Presence at Elmer Hill Road Home in Rome, New York

By Kristine Bellino
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is alerting the public that there will be a police presence at a home on Elmer Hill Road in the City of Rome, New York. Deputies are responding to a call that is medical in nature and do not want the public to be alarmed. There...

96.1 The Eagle

Cortland Roofer Accuses Employee of Stealing $1Million

A Cortland roofing company is accusing one of its own of stealing more than one million dollars over the past several years. Following a year-long investigation New York State Police have arrested 53-year-old Jeanne M. Parr of Groton, New York, today and have charged her with the following:. Grand Larceny...
CORTLAND, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New Transportation Option Coming To Utica

Utica residents will soon have a new transportation option. FlixBus is coming to Utica. Mayor Robert Palmieri says after debuting a new round-trip Albany to New York City route in early November, the company has extended the line from Schenectady to Utica. The bus line will offer daily round-trip service...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Have You Seen Rosanna Brady from Ava, New York? [UPDATE]

They're thank the public for their assistance. Authorities are searching for 31-year-old Rosanna Brady from Ava, New York. She was reported missing by family members on December 1, 2021. This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is available. According to a post...
AVA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Woman in New York Gives Birth in Luxury Tesla

It's a girl! A woman in New York gave birth Sunday to a baby girl, and according to officials, both the mom and newborn child are doing well. Doesn't sound like too huge a of a deal, right? Well, it's not every day someone gives birth inside of their vehicle in traffic. That is exactly what police said happened when the new mother and her husband got stuck in traffic on their way to the hospital, according to the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top 10 Counties in New York With The Highest COVID-19 Deaths [List]

While COVID-19 cases seem to be increasing all across the state and the Omicron variant has appeared in New York, I think it's important to look at some of the counties hardest hit by the deadly virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control 59,354, New Yorkers have lost their lives to COVID-19. The Health Electonic Response Data System has reported slightly fewer deaths - 46,715. The Omicron variant has made its way to New York, there are currently eight known cases in New York and Suffolk County. Over the course of the pandemic, the counties below have suffered the most human losses. Most of the counties below are the most populous in the state, so it's not surprising they are on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Holiday Light Display Competition Heats Up at the Utica Fire Department

The Utica Fire Department is hosting a competition in which each of the firehouses will be vying for the best holiday decoration display. The competition, which is the inaugural event, is called "Firehouse Lights." This friendly competition pits each of the city's firehouses against one another by having them decorate the exterior of those houses with lights and other displays. The winner will then be decided by the residents of the city.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One of a Kind Ice Sculpting Holiday Drive-Thru Returns to New York Fairgrounds

A one-of-a-kind ice sculpting holiday drive-thru is returning to the New York State fairgrounds in Syracuse this winter. The Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display is a magical drive-thru experience featuring lit ice sculpture displays and holiday tunes to sing along. This year's display will be incorporating over 150,000 pounds of crystal clear ice blocks for over 80 individual hand-carved ice sculptures.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Best Christmas Towns in the US include 3 in New York

None of our cities in the Capital Region made the list of the "55 Best Christmas Towns to Put on Your Holiday Bucket List" in Country Living. The state of New York did grab three places that really bring the holidays to life. Plus there are several other towns in nearby Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont that are an easy day trip for some great Christmas cheer.
LIFESTYLE
Public Safety
96.1 The Eagle

Alleged Keeseville Bank Robber Catches Up with a Friend, Then Police Catch Up with Him

A man who sought refuge at a friend's house after allegedly robbing a bank has been taken into custody by police. The Keeseville man, identified as 38-year-old Anthony J. Babbie, was formally arrested on Friday, December 3, 2021. Police located him at a friend's house shortly after they were called for a report of a bank robbery at the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union in Keeseville at approximately 10:30am on November 30th.
KEESEVILLE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Murder Victims Identified in Horrific Domestic Stabbing Incident in Duanesburg

New York State Police are identifying the victims of a fatal domestic incident in the Schenectady County hamlet of Duanesburg earlier this week. Two of the victims have died. They are 37-year-old Alexandria Bustamente Gomez. She passed away shortly after she arrived at Albany Medical Center as a result of her injuries. Her son, five-year-old Jacob Patino, died at the scene. Anthony Patino, age 2, was last listed in stable condition at the hospital.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

