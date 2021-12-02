ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran increases uranium enrichment even as nuclear talks get under way

Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Vienna — Iran is expanding its uranium enrichment capabilities in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna said Wednesday. The agency's latest report came as high-level talks seeking to restore the nuclear pact — despite tensions between the United States...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Directly Interferes In Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

On November 29th, Iran and other world powers met for the seventh round of talks, in Vienna, hoping to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal. Yet despite this round of talks having indicated hope for some, it has been actively sabotaged prior to its initiation — especially by the government of Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Beijing warns US will 'pay the price' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China warned on Tuesday the United States would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns. The US move -- which stopped short of preventing athletes from attending -- comes after Washington spent months wrangling over what position to take on the Games, beginning in February next year, over what it has termed China's "genocide" of the Uyghur minority. The move drew fiery opposition from Beijing, which threatened unspecified countermeasures, warning the US would "pay the price for its wrongdoing". "Stay tuned," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily press briefing.
SPORTS
AFP

Israel strike targets Iran weapons in Syria port: monitor

An Israeli air strike hit a shipment of Iranian weapons in the Syrian port of Latakia Tuesday, in the first such attack on the key facility, a war monitor said. The Israeli raid "directly targeted an Iranian weapons shipment in the container yard," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran — The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with Iran’s hard-line president in Tehran, a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

U.S. warns it has ‘tools’ to deal with Iran if nuclear talks fail

The United States is “making decisions” and preparing “for a world in which there is no return” to the Iran nuclear deal, a senior State Department official said over the weekend, following last week’s disappointing negotiations over resuming the 2015 accord. “We’ve been waiting patiently for five and a half...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Hexafluoride#Nuclear Energy#Iran Nuclear Deal#Iaea#Austrian#Fordow#European
UPI News

Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran fired a missile over the town of Natanz on Saturday amid ongoing international negotiations in Vienna about its nuclear program. Gen. Shahin Taqikhani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army, told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting -- the nation's state media service -- that the missile was fired to test the rapid response of defense systems over Natanz.
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks - U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more during indirect U.S.-Iran talks this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Tehran's stance during the first such...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Explosion heard near Iranian nuclear site Natanz

TEHRAN, Iran — An explosion shook the area near Iran’s main nuclear-enrichment plant late on Saturday, prompting conflicting explanations from Iranian officials as Tehran engages in talks with world powers over its nuclear program. The blast was heard in the area of Badroud, around 12 miles from the Natanz nuclear...
MIDDLE EAST
OilPrice.com

Iran Nuclear Talks Off To A Difficult Restart

A week of resumed talks between Iranian and western diplomats about Iran’s nuclear program and the potential for lifting most international sanctions on the Islamic Republic, including on its oil exports, ends on Friday with little progress, with both the U.S. and Iran pessimistic about a successful outcome soon. The...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran Nuclear Talks on Pause; US Puts Blame on Iran

WASHINGTON - Diplomats negotiating in Vienna to revive a 2015 deal that curbed the Iranian nuclear program have paused talks until next week, with officials from the United States and Europe criticizing Iran for a lack of progress. 'What we've seen in the last couple of days is that Iran...
WORLD
erienewsnow.com

For this American family, the Iran nuclear talks are personal

Emad Shargi's daughter says her dad has always been stoic during his ordeal as an American citizen unjustly held in an Iranian prison. But recently, she heard something different. "Whenever I tell him, 'Oh, I wish you were here, I wish we could do this together, like when I cook...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities -- but stopped short of slamming the door on talks. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "Iran did not show the posture of a country that is seriously thinking of a rapid return" to the 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on its nuclear program, said a senior US administration official, speaking after returning from the Austrian capital where talks resumed last week. "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said the official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also reflecting concerns voiced by some of the Europeans taking part in the talks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy