ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood’s Disturbing Response To Daughter Leah’s Therapy

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood‘s reaction during the November 30 reunion show left fans on the edge of their seats. Amber gets completely irate with her ex-Gary Shirley and it looks as if the feud is back on!. Portwood jumped up from her seat during the reunion after...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Here's What Happened When Amber & Gary Finally Went to Therapy Together on Teen Mom OG Finale

Gary came away from the session with a deeper understanding of her mental illnesses and the heartbreaking reasons she would sometimes bail on seeing Leah. "Teen Mom OG" stars and exes Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley might actually be making some big strides in their coparenting relationship, after he finally agreed to join her for a joint session with her therapist.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Amber Portwood Storms Off ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion & Calls Ex Gary Shirley ‘Garbage’

Amber Portwood lashed out during the Nov. 30 ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion, when she learned ex Gary Shirley was keeping a secret from her. Yikes! The Teen Mom OG reunion special ended on a dramatic note on Nov. 30, when Gary Shirley dropped a bomb on ex Amber Portwood, as they were both speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky. Dr. Drew had asked Gary if he’d be open to his daughter, Leah, seeking therapy, and he said she already was. “You probably didn’t know this,” Gary told Amber before she turned away from him in anger.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Portwood
HollywoodLife

Amber Portwood Reveals Where Relationship With Leah, 13, Stands After ‘Teen Mom’ Drama

After a season of drama between ‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood and her daughter Leah, Amber revealed in a new interview if she and the teenager are currently speaking. Amber Portwood, 31, has made big progress in repairing her fractured relationship with 13-year-old daughter Leah. The Teen Mom OG star told Page Six on Tuesday (Nov. 30) that the mother-daughter duo’s relationship “is so much better” now, after Amber was estranged from her eldest child for months on the latest season of the MTV series. “I don’t want to mess anything up, but [things are] good,” Amber told the outlet. “She’s reaching [out] and I am [so excited]. My arms are up and open.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood: Leah Likes Me Now 'Cause I'm Such a Good Mom!

This week, the Teen Mom OG Reunion showed Amber Portwood flipping out and storming off. The issue? Amber was furious that Gary had respected Leah's privacy and wishes. All season, the estrangement between Amber and her tween daughter was a major issue, sparking multiple Amber tantrums on and off screen.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Farrah Abraham Returns To Reunite With Maci & Amber

Farrah Abraham will reunite with other ‘Teen Mom’ stars, including Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, for a spinoff special premiering on MTV in early 2022. The Teen Mom gang is getting back together! MTV announced on Tuesday (Nov. 30) that original Teen Mom cast member Farrah Abraham will be reuniting with her former co-stars Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, an eight-episode spinoff special that will premiere on MTV on January 8, 2022. Teen Mom 2‘s Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer will also appear in the special, which, according to MTV’s press release, will see the women “come together for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds. They’ll also reunite with surprise guests from the past and present.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Thanksgiving
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska's Husband Just Shared the Sweetest Proposal Throwback

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska's husband Cole DeBoer is giving fans a look into the moment he asked for Houska's hand in marriage. DeBoer proposed to the MTV sensation in 2015. Though their relationship has played out on the show, Houska preferred that MTV cameras not capture their special day of exchanging vows. DeBoer is reflecting on the anniversary of the proposal in a recent Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Zen Dies of Brain Cancer

Nick Cannon is mourning an unimaginable loss. The 41-year-old TV personality announced Tuesday on The Nick Cannon Show that his youngest son, 5-month-old Zen, died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor. Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen back in June, making him Cannon's seventh child. On his show, Cannon...
CANCER
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture’s hilarious response to learning she was getting baby brother

Cardi B has amused fans by revealing her daughter Kulture’s reaction to learning that she was becoming a big sister to a baby brother.The WAP rapper, who shares her three-year-old daughter and two-month-old son with husband Offset, shared her daughter’s reaction to the news in response to a fan who questioned on Twitter: “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told [her] you were having another baby and that it was a boy?”In response to the inquiry, Cardi B shared a video of the toddler, in which Kulture could be seen insisting that she wants a “baby sister”.“I want a...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died: ‘You Can’t Heal Until You Feel’

Nick Cannon took to The Nick Cannon Show this morning to share an emotional message regarding the death of Zen Cannon, his seventh child, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend at five months old. Cannon selected a photo of Zen for this episode’s picture of the day before breaking the news to his crew and audience. Over the past few months, he said had noticed an uptake in what seemed to be sinus issues for the baby and wanted to further investigate, especially having also taken notice of the size of his head. “We went in to check his...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids

Now that the cast for season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has come out, there is no room for speculation on who will and won’t be returning. Out are longtime housewives Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Of course, we can still catch Cynthia on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Porsha on her own […] The post Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
realitytitbit.com

Are Michelle and Nayte still together since The Bachelorette?

Michelle Young has spent weeks trying to look for her perfect man on The Bachelorette, and Nayte Olukoya has been part of the line-up. Her season on the ABC dating show has seen Michelle take the men to basketball, meet their parents and shown them around her hometown. A very...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy