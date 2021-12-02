ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Lifts Boil Water Order for Mountain Empire High School Water System

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Mountain Empire High School. Courtesy of the district

San Diego County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality Wednesday lifted a boil water order for the Mountain Empire High School water system in Pine Valley.

The water system supplies water to four service connections, including the high school located at 3305 Buckman Springs Road, district office, maintenance and transportation facility and a single family residence, with an average daily population of 1,000 people.

The boil water order was issued following sample results that showed the presence of E. coli and total coliform bacteria. Follow-up samples confirmed the absence of the bacteria in the water supply.

The presence of E. coli bacteria indicated that the water may have been contaminated with human or animal waste. Total coliform bacteria can come from soils and other sources in the environment and can indicate a problem with the water supply system.

City News Service contributed to this article.

IN THIS ARTICLE
