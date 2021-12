The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is officially underway!. We’ve been making our way through the DELICIOUS items at the food booths, keeping an eye out for little Olafs, and are super excited for the return of Candlelight Processional. Right now, we’re tackling one of the NEW items at the Festival and it is truly the fried holiday dessert we never knew we needed.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO