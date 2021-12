BRYAN, Texas — A College Station man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his 34th conviction In Brazos, Robertson, Harris and Travis Counties. Byron Carroll, 40, was convicted of Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions. In that instance, Carroll walked into the Target store on South Texas Avenue on December 18, 2020. He took a robot vacuum cleaner out of a box and put it under his shirt, then left the store without paying for it.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO