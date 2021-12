Trips to Vicarage Road are back on the menu, following Watford’s return to Premier League football after a quick passage in the Championship last season. But we cannot be certain if the Hornets will be in the top division for long, as they sit awfully close to the relegation zone while showing few signs that they can rely on themselves — and not on three other, worst teams — to get out of the quagmire.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO