Ninja’s Twitch Viewership has been a big hit, but he’s not bothered. Ninja is still a familiar name when it comes to the most popular Twitch streamers around the globe. Although Ninja was the most prominent player of the game’s largest title, these facts have changed over time. Fortnite was and is technically huge, but battle royales started to steal its thunder. Ninja, the most popular streaming name, has seen his viewership decline steadily, but he seems to not mind.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO