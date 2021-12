ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — For many Colorado small business owners, the last few years have been tough because of the pandemic, which is why some say it’s even more important now to support local, especially on days like Small Business Saturday. (credit: CBS) For small business owners like Sandy Klein and Karen Chandler, the Olde Town Arvada Holiday Makers Market is one of their busiest selling times. (credit: CBS) “I have jewelry, I have microwave bowl warmers and hundreds of pop holders,” Klein told CBS4. “For many of us who are retired this is a way to make a little money and keep us...

