SCOTUS ruling on abortion will undoubtedly impact the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Supreme Court heard debates Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, much earlier than the standard set in the court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Whether Roe stands after the Supreme Court rules is still up in the air, but the ruling will certainly have an impact in the Mid-South.

The possible closing of Mississippi’s last abortion clinic could have a spillover effect in neighboring states, including Tennessee.

FOX13 spoke with people on both sides of the debate here in Memphis.

Those differences of opinion are often on full display at Planned Parenthood where pro-life advocates often stand on the sidewalk to protest abortions, which the facility offers.

As the Supreme Court discussed a case that could have huge implications, people on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Memphis.

Wednesday, dozens of people took to the streets of Memphis to encourage the Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“We believe this law of the Dobbs case should be upheld. And there’s a possibility Roe V. Wade could be struck down,” said Bethany Pinos Luzuriaga with Memphis Coalition for Life. “We have helped over 600 women in [an] unplanned pregnancy. We have helped them get medical care and baby items. Everything they need and we keep up with them.”

While Luzuriaga hopes for a change in abortion laws in the U.S., others don’t agree.

“This is not about saving Black and brown babies, but more around the fact that white women have stopped having babies at the rate of people of color, and it’s giving some conservative white folks pause because they’re losing political power,” said Cherisse Scott, the CEO and Founder of Sister Reach.

Scott said overturning Roe V. Wade will not stop people from getting abortions.

“We’re going to continue to see people have abortions by any means necessary, even if they have to do it underground. And we will see people die if they don’t have access to safe abortion care,” said Scott. “We still need full range of access to reproductive and sexual healthcare and all of the tools to make sound decisions about our health and wellness. That isn’t happening.”

Luzuriaga wants women to know there are other options.

“Pregnancy centers outnumber abortion clinics five to one in our nation, and all of them have free prenatal care, lots of support for women,” said Luzuriaga.

Since last year, Tennessee and Arkansas have each passed abortion laws that are even more restrictive in some ways than Mississippi. So far, federal courts have blocked them. Those cases could also wind up in front of the Supreme Court as a challenge to Roe V. Wade.

