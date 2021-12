The Los Angeles Angels announced on Monday evening that they have agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a two-year contract. The news marks the end of Loup’s brief but memorable tenure in Flushing, with the Louisiana native following former Met Noah Synderaard in departing for the Halos. Loup’s deal is worth $17 million over those two seasons, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO