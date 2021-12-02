Church featuring nativities from around the world, raising money for charities

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A display of more than 200 nativities from around the world offers a fun outing for family members. The event also is raising money for several charities.

"This was made by one of our members and he came early and put it up. But most of the nativities are inside the building although we do have some outside that are going to be lit," Martha O'Keefe said.

The event, hosted at the Church of Redeemer in Mechanicsville, has been happening for the last 14 years and has featured scenes from 66 countries.

"We raise money for two local organizations that work with people who are experiencing homelessness and then we build homes in Haiti. We've done 26 down there," O'Keefe said.

"The nativities come from Our Lady of Lourdes 4th grade. It's a science project and we have them every year and they are just astounding, they are amazing, as are each of the nativities. Each nativity is special and all of them have a story to be told and some are real extravagant, some are very unusual. We've had every material that you can imagine and some that you couldn't imagine made of nativity," O'Keefe said.

No Room at the Inn will open on Friday night.

"We'll have a gala. It's a party. We have food and beverages and the opening of the nativities. We have an online auction that's raising part of the money. We have an auction, live auction here and then more silent auction items and then the nativity exhibit is open over the weekend Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m to 4 p.m.," O'Keefe said.

More information can be found on their website .

The Church of the Redeemer is located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville.