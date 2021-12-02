ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin’s first interview since the death of Halyna Hutchins is ‘raw and intense’

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago

There has been nothing but questions for Alec Baldwin since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died by a gunshot wound on the set of Rust on October 21st. Baldwin discharged the gun during a rehearsal that contained what authorities suspect was a live round and his first sit-down interview has been recorded and will air tomorrow on ABC. George Stephanopoulos had the task of interviewing the actor for 80 minutes and he described their discussions as “raw” and “intense.” In a preview posted to Twitter, Alec claims he never pulled the trigger.

Stephanopoulos seems to have asked all the questions the world wants to know and described Alec as “devastated” yet “very candid” and “forthcoming“ on Wednesday’s Good Morning America. “You described it as a 1 and a trillion shot and the gun was in your hand,” he told Alec. Stephanlopousle went on to ask why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when that wasn’t in the script. “Well, the trigger wasn‘t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Alec replied. “So you never pulled the trigger?” Stephanopoulos clarified. “no, no no, I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull a trigger at them, never,” he said.

As for how a real bullet got onto the set and in the Colt .45 revolver he used in the scene Alec said, “Well I Have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn‘t even supposed to be on the property.” When asked if the shooting was the worst thing that had ever happened to him, Baldwin quickly said, “yes.” “Because I think back and I think, what could I have done?”

Halyna was a 42 years old cinematographer, a mother, and a wife. According to USA Today, the percentage of women cinematographers went from 4% to 5% in 2019 and remained virtually unchanged over the 22 years of the study (4% in 1998, 5% in 2019).

Alec spoke about the real victim in the situation- Halyna Hutchins, with emotion. “She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her, liked by everyone who worked with her -- and admired,” Baldwin said, adding, “even know I find it hard to believe that. It doesn‘t seem real to me.”

Ahead of the interview, Hilaria Baldwin shared a selfie with her husband on Instagram. Alec seems to be wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the interview, so the pic was likely taken the same day. “One foot in front of the other 🤍” she captioned the post, which has comments limited.


The full discussion will air on ABC Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00‑9:00 p.m. EST) and will begin streaming later that evening on Hulu.

