ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in contempt for defying subpoena

By Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Wednesday to hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in contempt for defying the panel's subpoena and to urge the department to prosecute him criminally.

But Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who heads the committee, said Clark’s lawyer notified the committee Tuesday that Clark would reappear before the committee and refuse to answer questions based on his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The session will be scheduled Saturday, and Clark will be forced to refuse to answer specific questions based on his constitutional right, Thompson said.

Thompson said 250 people have cooperated with the committee and testified.

A House vote to hold Clark in contempt and recommend the Justice Department prosecute him could be averted if he appears and "cures" his refusal so far to testify, said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

“We will not allow anyone to run out the clock,” Thompson said.

If prosecuted, Clark would become the second aide to former President Donald Trump to face charges for his defiance of the investigation. Political strategist Steve Bannon has vowed to fight his criminal charges .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwyAd_0dBi4KQk00
Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington on Oct. 21, 2020. Clark, who aligned himself with former President Donald Trump after he lost the 2020 election, has declined to be fully interviewed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Yuri Gripas, AP

The Rules Committee, which sets the rules for floor debate, held a hearing Thursday on the contempt measure. But the chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said the panel wouldn’t report the measure to the House floor until after Clark meets with the investigative committee on Saturday.

“The issue of preserving our democracy is too important to let anyone stonewall or try to hide the truth,” McGovern said. “This is not some witch hunt. This is not about trying to use the legal system to target those involved with the prior president.”

The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, called the case inherently political and said the courts must resolve Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

“This is an arbitrary and punitive decision,” Cole said of the contempt citation and recommendation for criminal prosecution. “It’s nothing more than political theater.”

The House investigative committee subpoenaed Clark as part of its investigation to piece together what led to the attack on the Capitol and how the White House responded that day. About 140 police officers were injured. Police fatally shot a woman outside the House chamber as the counting of Electoral College votes was temporarily halted.

Thompson said Clark appeared to be central to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

“The assault on the rule of law didn’t end. It escalated,” Thompson said. “It resulted in a violent attack on the seat of our democracy. What the former president’s inner circle couldn’t achieve with lies and unsupported lawsuits, a mob of rioters tried to do by force.”

Cheney said Trump tried to appoint Clark as acting attorney general in order to distribute a corrupt letter calling the election stolen, even after the Justice Department said repeatedly the election was fair and the results certified.

But a group of top department officials confronted Trump and prevented the appointment by threatening to resign. Cheney said lawmakers want to ask Clark about that episode.

“They faced down President Trump in the Oval Office and forcefully told him no," Cheney said. "They would not allow the Department of Justice to be turned into an arm of President Trump’s campaign to overturn the presidential election.”

Cheney said the investigative committee expects to hold weeks of public hearings next year about what they find.

Trump is fighting a committee subpoena for documents from the National Archives and Records Administration. A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals held a hearing Tuesday about whether Trump's claim of executive privilege should keep the records confidential or they should be released because President Joe Biden waived the privilege.

Clark seen as key player in Trump's efforts to undo election

Clark, a former acting assistant attorney general during the final days of the Trump administration, submitted a letter to the committee through his attorney claiming that he would decline to testify Nov. 5 , citing Trump's assertion of executive privilege, attorney-client privilege and as part of the executive's deliberative process.

Clark's lawyer, Harry MacDougald, said the 12-page letter explained why "we do not intend to answer any questions or produce any documents today, but we have appeared in compliance with the subpoena in order to assert those objections, as opposed to just refusing to show up," according to the transcript.

More: Former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen provides 7 hours of testimony before Senate panel investigating election interference

The committee subpoenaed Clark on Oct. 13 , after he emerged as a central figure in the former president's efforts to deny Biden's election. Clark was subpoenaed to discuss his efforts to enlist the Justice Department in an effort to sow doubt in election results in Georgia.

Clark was featured prominently in a damning Senate Judiciary Committee report that found he attempted to countermand the top leaders at the department by drafting a letter to Georgia officials seeking to delay the state's certification of election results.

According to the Senate committee report, Clark sought to enlist then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to assist in "Trump’s election subversion scheme," telling Rosen that he would decline Trump's offer that he take Rosen's place if Rosen agreed to join.

More: Timeline: How the storming of the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6

The Senate report also recounted a contentious Oval Office meeting Jan. 3, when Richard Donoghue, then-acting deputy attorney general, warned that a mass resignation of Justice Department officials and federal prosecutors would follow if Trump moved to replace Rosen with Clark to aid the president's election subversion scheme.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in contempt for defying subpoena

Comments / 2

Related
MSNBC

Mark Meadows' revealing Jan. 6 House committee flip-flop

The House’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has prompted some surprising behavior from individuals with insider information about attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Some witnesses make decisions one day only to reverse course the next, while others seem to be making choices contrary to their own best interests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
SFGate

Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

WASHNGTON - A retired U.S. Army colonel who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots, said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump's chief of staff "maybe eight to 10 times" and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

Mark Meadows Knows Too Much. He Is Trying To Obstruct The January 6 Committee With a Frivolous Lawsuit

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, one of the coup plotters in the seditious conspiracy which led to the MAGA/QAnon violent insurrection on January 6, is trying to use the federal courts to obstruct the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol by filing a frivolous lawsuit in the District of Columbia District Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Justice must be swift and decisive for the Trump holdouts defying the Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff during the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, failed to appear before a Wednesday hearing of the House committee investigating the insurrection, leading the committee to move toward holding Mr. Meadows in contempt of Congress. The former chief of staff — who also previously served in the House — responded by suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Jan. 6 committee members, claiming a categorical (and legally unfounded) “immunity of present and former senior White House aides from being compelled to appear before Congress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mark Meadows’ attorney wants the Jan. 6 panel to hold off on its contempt referral for the former Trump chief of staff.

Be prepared for the committee not to listen. Mail call: George Terwilliger, the attorney for Mark Meadows, laid out his side’s argument against the select panel investigating Jan. 6 in a seven-page letter Monday morning. As Terwilliger sees it, the committee’s scheduled vote tonight to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoenas would be “contrary to law” for two reasons: 1) the information the committee wants may be privileged; and 2) The Justice Department has, for decades, argued that senior presidential advisers — including former ones — cannot be compelled to testify by Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Doj#House#The Justice Department#Ap#The Rules Committee
Rolling Stone

Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Circulator Says He Met with Meadows, Briefed Lawmakers: Reports

Philip Waldron, a retired Army colonel who shared a PowerPoint presentation titled “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” detailing options for how to overturn the 2020 election, says he briefed lawmakers in Congress ahead of Jan. 6, according to reports from multiple outlets. Waldron also says he met with Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, to discuss election fraud several times, according to The Washington Post. Waldron told the Post that he went to the White House multiple times following the election and spoke with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on “maybe eight to 10” occasions. Meadows recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

315K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy