TAYLORVILLE – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said Tuesday that he will seek re-election, running next year in the redrawn 15th Congressional District. “I’ve been proud to fight hard for and work on behalf of central Illinois families in this district for many years, both as a member of Congress and as a staffer to my good friend and mentor, former Congressman John Shimkus,” said Davis in a statement.

