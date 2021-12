Freddie Freeman and the Braves continue to work towards a deal, but with the lockout imminent, it doesn’t look like we will know something for quite some time. The Yankees, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and others are also interested, so it’s fair for Braves fans to worry. This feels like a deal that should have been done a year ago, and now he’s getting courted by some of the richest teams in baseball. The Yankees, in particular, have shown strong interest in Freeman, but according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, not even they feel confident in their chances of stealing him from the Braves.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO