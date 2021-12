MongoDB reported one of the best quarters in its history with revenue accelerating and provided guidance that was ahead of consensus estimates. Following MongoDB’s (MDB) stellar beat and raise quarter, we would be waiting for shares to pull back from the current levels or markets to stabilize before recommending investors to buy shares. We expect the shares to rally hard due to short covering on market open tomorrow but may sell off over the next few weeks as the rotation from growth to value continues in the near term. So, we urge investors to lock in their profits and wait for a better entry position in a few weeks/months. We would wait for the dust to settle before recommending the stock again.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO