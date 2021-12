Colorado (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) at No. 16 Utah (8-3, 7-1); 2 p.m. Friday, Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City, Utah) Back to reality? After promising performances against Oregon and Oregon State, QB Brendon Lewis and the CU passing game took a step back with zero touchdowns, four sacks allowed and just two completions longer than 20 yards the past two weeks. The Buffs enter their final game 126th in passing yards/game (135.5) in FBS, ahead of only the service academies and New Mexico. With receiver Brenden Rice sidelined, Lewis is down one of his top targets. Not a great place to start against a Utah secondary that’s allowed just 209.8 pass yards/game (34th in FBS).

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO