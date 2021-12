The Taliban has banned forced marriage in Afghanistan, decreeing – for the very first time – that “both (women and men) should be equal,” that women should not be considered “property” and that “no one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure.” Widows will also now be allowed to remarry 17 weeks after their husbands’ death, and will be able to choose their husband freely, rather than being forced to marry one of their former husband’s relatives, the group claimed.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO