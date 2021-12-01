ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 11,413 to over 22.1 mln

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrasilia [Brazil], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,413 to 22,105,872 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on...

www.lasvegasherald.com

WacoTrib.com

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Pfizer vaccine cleared for European Union kids 5-11; plus more about vaccinating children. It's the first time the Europeans have cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children. Plus, the latest stats and your guide to staying safe this holiday season.
KIDS
wtvbam.com

Portugal reimposes COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, has reimposed some restrictions to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases, ordering all passengers flying into the country, even those fully inoculated, to show a negative test on arrival. “It doesn’t matter how successful the vaccination was, we must...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Karnataka CM chairs meeting over rise in COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): In view of concerns about the new variant of COVID-19 virus, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting on Saturday in which instructions were given to increase vigil on the state's borders. The Chief Minister gave directions for "strict monitoring at bordering districts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Swiss tighten COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland announced stronger anti-Covid-19 measures on Friday, as its government battles to contain a surge in coronavirus infections and the arrival of the Omicron variant in the country. The country will expand the requirement to wear masks and produce a certificate to prove a person is vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

First Case of Omicron Variant Reported in US

WASHINGTON - The first confirmed U.S. case of someone infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in the Western state of California, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. The person returned to the U.S. from a trip to South Africa on November 22 and tested positive on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Rising R Number estimates

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. R Number estimates for San Francisco and California have been generally below 1 for most of the month of November. They appear to have taken a recent jump (see below) as hospitlizations tick upwards though case numbers and positivity rates remain static.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
messenger-news.com

COVID-19 Cases Starting to Rise Again

EAST TEXAS – As the nation celebrated Thanksgiving last Thursday, ABC News reported the 2020 holiday season was proven to be a catalyst for the spread of COVID-19 spread across the country. “In the weeks following Thanksgiving of 2020,” the news outlet stated, “the U.S. experienced its most significant viral...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
newsy.com

Where Did The Omicron COVID Variant Come From?

South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. COVID-19 cases approach 50 mln as Omicron hits more states

NEW YORK, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the United States is to hit 50 million, while the Omicron variant had been found in 19 U.S. states as of Monday, five days after the first known case in the country was reported in California, a sign of its potentially heightened transmissibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

European drug regulator backs mixing COVID-19 vaccines

The European Union drug regulator gave its backing Tuesday to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle the coronavirus.The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination, can provide protection against COVID-19.The announcement comes as much of Europe is facing rising infection and hospital rates and concerns about the new omicron variant.The EMA, together with the European Center for Disease Control, said that a mix-and-match strategy could give nations more options in vaccination campaigns as much of the continent faces rising infection and hospitalization rates.“The evidence available so far with different types of authorized vaccines indicates that a heterologous booster appears as good as or better in terms of immune responses than a homologous booster,” the agencies said in a statement. Read More Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicronEU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid world map: which countries have the most coronavirus vaccinations, cases and deaths?

Since first being recorded in late 2019 in China, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Dozens of countries have recorded over 10,000 deaths, while case counts are now in the millions in many countries. However, differences in testing mean the number of cases may be understated for some countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH

