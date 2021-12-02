800+ ribbons fill Bascom Hill to mark World AIDS Day

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health recognized the 33rd World AIDS Day Wednesday by placing more than 800 individual red ribbons on Bascom Hill.

Each of the ribbons placed by members of the HIV care and prevention program represents a person living with HIV in Dane County. Together, they formed the shape of one large red ribbon, a global symbol for people living with the disease.

“Today is a special day to show them our support and show them that they’re not alone, that we’re here to support them, but it’s also a day to remember that we still have a lot of work to do and we all have a part and together we can end the HIV epidemic,” Chris Chapman, a patient and community engagement specialist with UW Health, said.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of HIV being identified in the United States.

