ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

800+ ribbons fill Bascom Hill to mark World AIDS Day

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Az2_0dBi22qB00

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health recognized the 33rd World AIDS Day Wednesday by placing more than 800 individual red ribbons on Bascom Hill.

Each of the ribbons placed by members of the HIV care and prevention program represents a person living with HIV in Dane County. Together, they formed the shape of one large red ribbon, a global symbol for people living with the disease.

“Today is a special day to show them our support and show them that they’re not alone, that we’re here to support them, but it’s also a day to remember that we still have a lot of work to do and we all have a part and together we can end the HIV epidemic,” Chris Chapman, a patient and community engagement specialist with UW Health, said.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of HIV being identified in the United States.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mercyhealth Hospital lights up Love Light Tree

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville lit up its Love Light Tree for the holidays Monday. The hospital has been asking people to purchase a light in honor of someone special this holiday season. The tree will be lit every night for the next few weeks to provide comfort and lift the spirits of those who see it. “Every...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison researchers develop bandage that speeds wound healing

MADISON, Wis. – What if you could heal your wounds four times faster than normal with just a bandage? That’s exactly what researchers at UW-Madison are trying to accomplish. The bandage, developed by Professor Xudong Wang and researched by Dr. Angela Gibson, uses the body’s own electrical energy to speed the healing process. It was first created about three years...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Candidate’s anti-transgender comments spark school board race in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — When the weekend started, Mary Jo Walters of Madison was running for a school board seat in the Madison Metropolitan School District unchallenged. Today, Shepherd Janeway has changed that. “I’m trans-a-phobic,” Walters said in social media comments over the weekend, describing her platform. Calling herself gender critical, she said in an interview on Monday that it was...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Aids Day#Aids#Ribbons#Uw Health#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

5 Californians who attended wedding in Milwaukee Co. test positive for Omicron COVID-19 variant, DHS says

MILWAUKEE — A dozen people from California who attended a wedding in Milwaukee County last weekend have tested positive for COVID-19, and five of them were infected with the newly-identified Omicron variant, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday night. The people who were sickened attended a wedding on November 27. DHS said it and Milwaukee’s health department are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
994
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy