Ascendance Flight Technologies has debuted its new VTOL, with a forward propeller and fans for vertical liftoff in its wings. The five-seat ATEA was designed to operate either intra-city or regionally, with its range of 250 miles. The French startup said that carbon emissions would be cut by 80 percent, thanks to hybrid propulsion that include jet fuel and electric. The two systems operate independently, with the electric engines working the rotors and the jet engines operating the forward propellers. The redundancy adds a layer of safety, said the company. The fan-in-wing configuration is what sets the eVTOL apart in the...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO