Fresh Tweets from the Clever Minds of Twitter

Wendy's Twitter is the queen of throwing some shade, but apparently the idea of Skittles dissing us causes widespread distress. Sending out a vaguebook-style message on Twitter on December 2, the candy brand wrote, "Skittles just unfollowed you." Then, following up on a nicer note 18 hours later, the company added, "But Skittles does still love you." What follows is a battle for Skittles' love that could only happen on the internet.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO