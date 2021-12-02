ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Fresh Tweets from the Clever Minds of Twitter

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you avoid Twitter and have never composed a short and sweet tweet, we don't blame you. That universe can be...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Twitter tests overhaul of process to flag harmful tweets

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc will begin overhauling how users report harmful tweets in an effort to make it easier for people to describe what is wrong with the content they are seeing, the social networking site said on Tuesday. The move, which will begin with a small test of Twitter...
INTERNET
techgig.com

Trolls slam new Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal over old tweet on racism

Parag Agarwal, Twitter's new Indian-origin CEO who succeeds Jack Dorsey , was mocked on his platform on Tuesday over an 11-year-old tweet that contained racist slurs. Agrawal cited a comedian mocking racism and Islamophobia in America in 2010 when he was not even a Twitter employee. "Why should I make...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
prweek.com

#BestOfTweets: Twitter unveils the most popular brand tweet of 2021

What brands really stood out on Twitter this year?. The social media platform can finally reveal its #BestOfTweets 2021, with eight categories highlighting groundbreaking launches to campaigns that drove cultural conversation on the site. “We looked at what changed in 2021 as the economy opened and brands took advantage of...
INTERNET
Washington Post

In a surprise tweet, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he’s stepping down

In announcing his surprise resignation on Monday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was characteristically off-the-cuff. “Not sure anyone has heard, but I resigned from Twitter,” he tweeted unexpectedly, ending his parting missive about the company’s future with “Hi mom!”. For over 15 years, Dorsey‘s freewheeling approach has helped him become an...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Fast Company

People are already ripping apart Twitter’s messy new rules about tweeting images

You basically can’t post images of “regular” (aka non-famous) people anymore until they say it’s cool—unless it falls under one of Twitter’s exceptions to this rule. Then you can. Private citizens in most (but not all) situations. Also: public figures, sometimes, if the images in question are intended to harass,...
INTERNET
The Next Web

Wait, so now I can’t tweet photos of other people on Twitter?

It’s just been a day since Parag Agarwal took over Twitter as CEO after Jack Dorsey resigned, and the company has rolled out a seemingly controversial policy. Under this new norm, you can’t tweet out pictures of another individual. Twitter already had a private information policy that barred users from...
INTERNET
Street.Com

The First Tweet, the First CEO: A Look at Jack Dorsey's Twitter Legacy

Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report. On Monday, the social media giant announced that Parag Agrawal is replacing Dorsey at the helm. "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Twitter Is Begging For A Skittles Follow After This Funny Tweet

Wendy's Twitter is the queen of throwing some shade, but apparently the idea of Skittles dissing us causes widespread distress. Sending out a vaguebook-style message on Twitter on December 2, the candy brand wrote, "Skittles just unfollowed you." Then, following up on a nicer note 18 hours later, the company added, "But Skittles does still love you." What follows is a battle for Skittles' love that could only happen on the internet.
INTERNET
Soompi

Twitter Reveals BTS’s #StopAsianHate Tweet Was Most Retweeted Tweet Of 2021

On December 9 local time, Twitter published its year-end “2021 #OnlyOnTwitter” report, which summed up the biggest tweets of the year. According to Twitter, the most retweeted tweet of 2021 was BTS’s meaningful #StopAsianHate tweet from March. In the wake of a disturbing rise in hate crimes against Asians, BTS posted a statement speaking out against racism and violence, which has since gone on to rack up over a million retweets.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Twitter is trying to make reporting tweets simpler

Twitter is testing a new approach to how users report tweets, giving users the ability to first describe the "symptoms" of their experience. Until now, Twitter has required users to specify the type of complaint they're lodging, under Twitter's policies, a confusing process that Twitter acknowledges "wasn’t making enough people feel safe or heard."
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has announced he is resigning from the company, he will remain on the board of the company and Parag Agrawal has taken over as the new CEO. He will continue as a member of the board until his term expires in 2022, Parag Agrawal has been Chief Technology Officer at Twitter since 2017.
BUSINESS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy