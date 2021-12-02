Fresh Tweets from the Clever Minds of Twitter
If you avoid Twitter and have never composed a short and sweet tweet, we don't blame you. That universe can be...cheezburger.com
If you avoid Twitter and have never composed a short and sweet tweet, we don't blame you. That universe can be...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0