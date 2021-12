Was it only last season when Gonzaga won every game? When we always knew the name of the nation's No. 1 team? When Bracketology was easy?. The new season is barely a month old and we're about to have our fourth top team in the AP Top 25 poll. We can thank Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., for the half-court heroics, and we can conclude -- after just four weeks and three days -- that it's going to be one of those years.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO