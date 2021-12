The Miami Dolphins claimed Phillip Lindsay last week off of waivers. Could he become the team’s starting running back for the rest of the season?. There have been a number of underwhelming positional units for the Miami Dolphins this season, but the running game might be the worst. Myles Gaskin has been the premiere running back in 2021, but has amassed just 482 yards through 12 games and is better utilized in the short passing game. The next two leading rushers on the team are Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown, both of whom have less than 125 rushing yards on the year.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO