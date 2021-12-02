Are Yields, Transports, and Small Cap Stocks Twin-Peaking At Same Time?

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO